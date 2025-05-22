Wichrowski Strikes out Six, Boeve Drives in Both Runs in 2-1 Shuckers Win

May 22, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Brett Wichrowski

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill)

BILOXI, MS - Mike Boeve drove in both runs with a two-RBI single in the fifth, leading the Biloxi Shuckers (25-17) to a 2-1 win over the Knoxville Smokies (20-20) at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. Shuckers' starter Brett Wichrowski also starred with a season-high six strikeouts and 12 whiffs across 4.0 innings. The win, combined with a Pensacola Blue Wahoos loss, extends the Shuckers' South Division lead to two games with 27 games remaining in the first half.

The Smokies scored their only run in the third off an RBI single from Pedro Ramirez, while Mike Boeve's fifth inning two-RBI single proved to be the game-winning hit. Brett Wichrowski turned in his best start of the season and was followed by five scoreless innings in relief from the bullpen. Nate Peterson (5-3) earned the win after 3.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Tyler Bryant continued his dominant month of May with a 12-pitch perfect eighth inning, and Justin Yeager picked up his league-leading seventh save of the season with a perfect ninth, including a strikeout. Antonio Santos (0-1) picked up the loss for the Smokies.

Mike Boeve (2-for-3) recorded both hits for the Shuckers while Brock Wilken drew three walks. The Shuckers drew seven walks as a team, extending their league lead with 213 walks drawn as a team this season.

The Shuckers return on Friday night against the Smokies at Keesler Federal Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tate Kuehner (3-4, 3.13) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Will Sanders (3-1, 2.29) for the Smokies. Fans can watch the skies light up with the best fireworks show on the Coast following the game for Fireworks Friday presented by Island View Casino Resort. Educators can receive $2 off Reserved and Dugout Box tickets with a valid ID for Educator Appreciation Night. Fans can arrive early for a pre-game concert from Greg Dillard in the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:30-8:30 p.m. It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight. Fans can pick up a passport at any of our 9 participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after 5 stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup. Passports can be used on multiple Friday games during the season. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

