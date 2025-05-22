Jack Palisch Goes Six Strong Innings for Barons 7-2 Win over Blue Wahoos

Jake Palisch goes six strong innings and gets his third win of the season as the Birmingham Barons win 7-2 over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 3,223 on Wednesday night. The Barons could only produce three hits on one earned run but came away with the road win in Pensacola.

Palisch (3-0, 0.90) has put together big pitching performances in his last three starts. He has only given up one solo home run in 15.0 innings in those starts. Last night, he pitched six innings, giving up only two hits, one earned run, and one walk with two strikeouts. Tyler Davis, Garrett Schoenle, and Max Roberts closed out the game for the Barons. Roberts pitched the ninth and got two strikeouts in his one inning.

Pensacola scored first in the game in the bottom of the third inning on Tony Bullard's sole home run to left field. In the top of the seventh inning, the Barons scored five runs to take the lead. Ryan Galanie scored on a Jacob Gonzalez fielding error, and the Barons tied the game at 1-1. Jacob Burke scored Gonzalez on a fielder's choice, and the Barons took the 2-1 lead. Rikuu Nishida was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring DJ Gladney. William Bergolla grounded into a force out, and Jason Matthews scored. Burke scored on the play due to a throwing error on Pensacola, and the Barons led 5-1.

In the top of the eighth inning, Gonzalez hit a two-run home run and the Barons led 7-1. Sam Praytor's RBI double to center field scored Dalvy Rosario, but the Barons still led 7-2.

For the Barons, Gonzalez hit his second home run of the season and had another hit with two RBI, and two runs scored. Nishida got his 14th stolen base of the season.







