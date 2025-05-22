Lookouts Gaffe, Guzman's Blast Lifts Rocket City to 7-5 Win

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (13-27) secured a 7-5 victory against the Chattanooga Lookouts (20-21) on Thursday night at AT&T Field, snapping their four-game losing streak. The win featured home runs from Josh Crouch and Denzer Guzman, along with five unearned runs scored in the sixth inning.

The Trash Pandas struck first in the series by putting a run on the board in the top of the second inning. Crouch started his impressive night at the plate with a one-out double. New addition Joe Redfield, who joined the team on Tuesday, recorded his first hit and RBI for Rocket City with a single that scored Crouch.

The Lookouts answered back, taking advantage of a walk and a hit by pitch by Trash Pandas starter Sam Aldegheri (W, 2-2) to seize a 3-1 lead in the bottom half of the inning. Trey Faltine recorded his first Double-A hit with a blooper down the right field line, followed by Hector Rodriguez's single, which brought in the go-ahead run.

Crouch narrowed the gap for the Pandas with a home run down the right-field line, marking his second of the season, making the score 3-2.

The offensive floodgates finally opened for the Trash Pandas in the top of the sixth inning.. Crouch walked, and Redfield followed with a single. Despite Lookouts pitcher Arij Fransen (L, 1-1) recording a strikeout for the second out, Mac McCroskey walked to load the bases. Chattanooga then erred when Edwin Arroyo, the Lookouts' shortstop, booted a ground ball hit by Caleb Ketchup, allowing two runs to score and putting Rocket City ahead 4-3. Guzman then capitalized on the opportunity by hitting a three-run home run that traveled 408 feet, rounding off a five-run inning and increasing the lead to 7-3. The homer was Guzman's team-leading fifth of the season.

Chattanooga fought back by scoring single runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, aided by an error, narrowing Rocket City's lead to 7-5.

Jared Southard (H, 2) pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Samy Natera Jr. (S, 4) worked around two hits in the ninth to secure the win for Rocket City.

This game marked the first time since May 4 that the Trash Pandas logged double-digit hits, with three players recording multi-hit games. Crouch led the team, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, and three runs scored. Guzman was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, and now has nine RBIs on the road trip, while Redfield recorded his first two hits as a Trash Panda, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts will face off again on Friday night at AT&T Field for the fourth game of their six-game series. Rocket City will send left-hander Mitch Farris (0-1, 4.18) to the mound, while the Lookouts counter with right-hander Jose Franco (1-2, 3.58). Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com

