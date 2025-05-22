Biscuits Swept in Columbus Doubleheader

Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac rounds the bases

Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac rounds the bases

COLUMBUS, GA - The Montgomery Biscuits (21-21) were swept in a doubleheader against the Columbus Clingstones (20-21) on Thursday at Synovus Park.

Game One

Xavier Isaac tied the game with a two-run homer in the sixth only for the club to be walked off the next inning in a 3-2 loss.

Ty Cummings made the spot start and gave up two runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Homer Bush Jr. doubled to lead off the fourth to extend his on-base streak to 26 games. He lost the streak in game two, officially ending a run that started on April 17.

Down 2-0 with two away in the sixth, Isaac pumped a 411-foot home run to right field to tie the game at 2-2. It was his second home run in three games.

In the seventh, Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. drew a nine-pitch walk with two outs and scored the winning run on a single by Kobe Kato for the Clingstones' second walk-off win of the week.

Game Two

The Biscuits were shutout in a 4-0 loss to makeup for an April 6 rainout at Riverwalk Stadium.

Brody Hopkins allowed three runs on a pair of homers and pushed through five innings in his team-leading ninth start. Hopkins surrendered five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Landon Harper earned the win with five scoreless innings. The Biscuits were held to two hits and lost their fourth straight at Synovus Park.

The fourth game of the road series is on Thursday night at Synovus Park. Jackson Baumeister will make the start for Montgomery while JR Ritchie is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

