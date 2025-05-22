Shuckers Fall to Smokies in Wild, 8-6, Affair

May 22, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (24-17) fell to the Knoxville Smokies (20-19), 8-6, at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday night. Despite the loss, Brock Wilken continued his hot May with a two-RBI double and starter Alexander Cornielle lowered his ERA to 1.93 after allowing one run over 5.1 innings. Luke Adams, in the lineup for the first time since Friday, went 2-for-4 with a walk in his return.

The Shuckers struck first with two first-inning runs off a two-RBI double from Brock Wilken down the left field line. They later extended the lead to 3-0 with a solo home run to left from Mike Boeve, his first at Keesler Federal Park in 2025. On the mound, Shuckers' starter Alexander Cornielle continued to star, scattering four hits through five shutout innings before being lifted in the sixth. The Smokies quickly tied the game at three after Cornielle exited with a three-run home run from Casey Opitz to right. They took a 5-3 lead before the end of the sixth with a pair of RBI singles from Pedro Ramirez and Corey Joyce.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Shuckers used a bases-loaded walk to Luke Adams and a sacrifice fly from Luis Lara to tie the game at five. They then took a 6-5 lead the next batter on a throwing error to second on a double steal that allowed Bladimir Restituyo to score from third. In the eighth, the Smokies tied the game on an RBI double from Corey Joyce before BJ Murray made it 8-6 with a two-run home run off the foul pole in right.

Brad Depperman (1-0) earned the win while Will Childers (1-1) took the loss for the Shuckers. A.J. Puckett picked up his sixth save of the year, recording six outs to finish the game. Luke Adams (2-for-4) and Bladimir Restituyo (2-for-4) each recorded multiple hits for the Shuckers.

