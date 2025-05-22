Lookouts and Erlanger Announce Erlanger Park

May 22, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts and Erlanger have announced today that the new multi-use sports and entertainment venue in the South Broad District will be named Erlanger Park. This long-term naming rights partnership expands upon the long-standing relationship between the Lookouts and Erlanger.

"Erlanger's partnership with the Chattanooga Lookouts reflects our shared commitment to community, tradition, and progress," said Jim Coleman Jr., President and CEO of Erlanger. "Erlanger Park is more than a name; it's a symbol of our deep roots in Chattanooga and our vision for a healthier, more connected future. We are proud to stand alongside the Lookouts in creating a space that brings people together and celebrates the spirit of this city."

Founded in 1889, Erlanger is a nationally recognized health system anchored in Chattanooga, comprising six hospitals and serving as the region's primary academic medical center through its affiliation with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine - Chattanooga. Erlanger delivers high-quality, cost-effective care to diverse communities through personalized patient experiences at every point of access. Driven by innovation and strategic growth, Erlanger continues to thrive while fueling economic development throughout the Chattanooga region.

"This partnership reflects the strength of two trusted institutions that have long been part of and served the Chattanooga community," said Sheila Boyington, Chair of the Erlanger Health Board of Directors. "Erlanger Park will honor the top-tier health care organization and the legacy of the Lookouts and the South Broad District while creating a dynamic space that brings people together and supports the continued growth of our region."

Erlanger Park will serve as the centerpiece of the rebirth of Chattanooga's South Broad District.

In addition to serving as the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts starting with the 2026 season, Erlanger Park will be a year-round venue hosting large public events, community gatherings, and private functions. Erlanger Park, the Lookouts, and the accompanying Foundries District are participants in Chattanooga's first Community Benefits Agreement, assuring that the advantages generated will positively impact the entire community and its residents.

Erlanger Park will blend Chattanooga's proud industrial legacy with state-of-the-art amenities to become the region's prime meeting place. The Lookouts will preserve and restore two historic buildings that will become ecentral elements of Erlanger Park. The Pattern Shop, built in 1936, is at the heart of Erlanger Park and will be the largest event space. The building, which held the patterns used to manufacture parts on site, will now become a large indoor event venue. The second floor of the Pattern Shop will contain over 17,000 square feet of uninterrupted space along with a 7,500 square feet deck overlooking the field. The ground floor of the building will contain a food hall as well as the team's offices and conference room. Joining the historic Pattern Shop will be the Powerhouse building. Dating to 1882, the Powerhouse is the oldest building on the foundry site. Sitting along the Tennessee River Walk, the Powerhouse will serve as the entrance to Erlanger Park and will be a two-level, indoor-outdoor event space.

Located along I-24, Erlanger Park will serve as Chattanooga's iconic western gateway. With multiple access points along the Tennessee River Walk, its concourse will serve as an extension of the River Walk and a public space when not in use for an event.

Fans attending games and other events at Erlanger Park will be treated to views of Lookout Mountain as well as a wide variety of seating types and experiences. Because the Lookouts are committed to assuring Erlanger Park is accessible to all, the entry price for Erlanger Park will be lower than the current entry price at AT&T Field and will remain the most affordable entertainment in the region.

"We could not be more excited for the opening of Erlanger Park or the expansion of our long-standing partnership with Erlanger," said Jason Freier, Managing Owner of the Chattanooga Lookouts. "We are incredibly thankful for Erlanger's support, which will help us achieve our goals of providing the very best fan experience in the country, creating a new gathering place for Chattanoogans, and transforming the South Broad District."

Information about Erlanger Park, including a live camera view of the site and a flythrough, can be found at ErlangerPark.com.







Southern League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.