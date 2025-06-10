Lookouts in Town Tonight Through Sunday

June 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Lookouts are back in town! Join us for:

Food City Tuesday @ 7:15 p.m. - Buy one get one general admission tickets with your Food City Valu Card.

Wednesday @ 7:15 p.m. - Join us for Chick-Fil-A Wednesday. Fans who open their Chick-Fil-A App inside the ballpark will receive a free item in their rewards.

Thursday @ 7:15 p.m - Thursday's game is World Softball Night presented by Connect Sports and Thirsty Thursday with $2 Drink Specials.

Friday @ 7:15 p.m. - It's day one of Negro League Appreciation Weekend. Join us for post game fireworks and and a chance to meet former Negro League Players. Presented by Food City.

Saturday @ 7:15 p.m. - Negro League Appreciation Weekend continues with a Chattanooga Choo-Choos Puzzle Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. Presented by Food City.

Sunday @ 2:15 p.m. - Bring a canned good and receive a free general admission ticket presented by CFFA Local 820!







Southern League Stories from June 10, 2025

Lookouts in Town Tonight Through Sunday - Chattanooga Lookouts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.