Shuckers Fall to Lookouts as Warren Is Crowned New Home Run King

June 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers catcher Zavier Warren

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (35-23) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (29-25), 10-9, on a walk-off sacrifice fly to right-center on Tuesday night at AT&T Field. Despite the loss, Zavier Warren recorded his 37 th career home run with the Shuckers, breaking the previous franchise record of 36, held by Jake Gatewood. The Shuckers' magic number remains at six to clinch the South Division title with 11 games remaining in the first half.

The Shuckers struck in the first inning for the second consecutive game with an RBI double to right from Cooper Pratt, making it 1-0. Zavier Warren then extended the lead to 4-0 with his record-setting blast to right, traveling 400 feet. Brock Wilken hit the Shuckers' league-leading 60 th home run of the year down the left field line in the third, making it 5-0. The Lookouts tied the game in bottom with a five-run frame on RBI singles from Cade Hunter and Sal Stewart, an RBI sacrifice fly from Edwin Arroyo and a two-RBI triple from Jay Allen II. The Lookouts took the lead in the fourth with an RBI double from Austin Hendrick and made it 8-5 in the fifth with a wild pitch and an RBI single from Jay Allen II.

In the sixth, the Shuckers got within a run on an RBI ground-rule double from Garrett Spain and a wild pitch, making it 8-7. In the eighth, Luis Lara lined a two-out two-run double to the wall in right, giving the Shuckers a 9-8 lead. In the ninth, an RBI single from Hector Rodríguez tied the game at nine before Dominic Pitelli lifted a sacrifice fly to right. Simon Miller (1-2) earned the win while Justin Yeager (1-3) took the loss for the Shuckers.

At the plate, eight of the nine starters in the Shuckers' order reached base at least once while Luis Lara (2-for-4) and Matthew Wood (3-for-4) each recorded multiple hits. The two teams combined for 19 runs, 25 hits, nine extra-base hits and 10 walks.

The series continues on Wednesday with first pitch at 6:15 p.m. Tate Kuehner (5-4, 2.85) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Jose Franco (4-2, 2.59) for the Lookouts. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:55 p.m.

