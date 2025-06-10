Trash Pandas Stumble in Series Opener against Blue Wahoos

June 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (21-35) returned to the friendly confines of Toyota Field on Tuesday but fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (30-28) in a 6-0 loss. Rocket City starting pitcher Sam Aldegheri (L, 2-3) returned from his stint with the Angels and delivered a quality start despite the loss.

The Blue Wahoos opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning against Aldegheri. Josh Zamora reached base with a one-out walk and was later erased on a fielder's choice hit by Ryan Ignoffo. Johnny Olmstead met Aldegheri's first pitch of the at-bat by hitting a long two-run home run down the left field line that gave Pensacola a 2-0 lead.

The Wahoos extended their advantage to 3-0 in the top of the sixth inning, starting with three consecutive hits, including an RBI single from Zamora. Aldegheri finished his first outing back from the Angels with a quality start, pitching 6.0 innings while allowing three runs on eight hits. He also recorded five walks and two strikeouts.

Pensacola's starter, Jacob Miller, was outstanding, allowing the Trash Pandas just one hit while striking out seven and walking only one.

The Blue Wahoos added three more runs in the ninth inning to pull away for a 6-0 lead. Ignoffo, Olmstead, and Grant Richardson each hit singles to load the bases, and Mark Coley II narrowly missed a grand slam but settled with a sacrifice fly, scoring the first run. Cody Morissette reached base on an error by shortstop Denzer Guzman, which led to two additional runs crossing the plate.

Kelvin Cáceres and Jose Quijada pitched scoreless innings for Pensacola, while Jordan Holloway allowed three runs, only one of which was earned, in the ninth inning. Guzman provided Rocket City's lone hit with a double down the left-field line in the fourth inning. Sam Brown reached base safely three times, twice on walks, and once being hit by a pitch.

Miller, Nigel Belgrave, and Justin King combined for Pensacola's third shutout of the season, which also marked the fourth time Rocket City had been shut out. The Trash Pandas committed three errors and were outhit 13-1 by the Blue Wahoos, who have now won five consecutive games.

The Trash Pandas continue the first leg of a two-week homestand on Wednesday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. Game one of a six-game series against Pensacola begins on Tuesday night at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with right-hander Walbert Urena (3-3, 4.30) starting for the Trash Pandas against Pensacola left-hander Robby Snelling (2-5, 4.14).

Upcoming Promotions:

Wednesday, June 11 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Trash Pandas Beach Towel Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults will receive a Beach Towel presented by LP Building Solutions.

USSSA Night: The Trash Panda Experience returns to Madison for a one-day event. Teams participating will have a pregame parade starting at 5:50 pm.

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your dog and cheer on the Trash Pandas! You can enjoy the game with your furry friend in Sections 1 and 2 or on the grass berm at Toyota Field. Please keep your pet on a leash or in a carrier. No special ticket is required! Waivers are available at the Pepsi Gates for a $1 donation to Friends of Rescue for each dog. Plus, all dogs will receive a free Pup Cup, which can be redeemed at Sweet Space.

The series against Pensacola features a BBQ Weekend on June 13 and 14. On both nights, the Trash Pandas will wear alternate identity uniforms, with the Bama Butts on the 13th and the Alabama White Sauce on the 14th. Fireworks will follow the games each night. The homestand continues next week with the Chattanooga Lookouts in town for seven games in six days, June 17-22.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.