Colás' Big Day against his Former Team Not Enough in Sunday Loss to Barons

June 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Former Baron Oscar Colás had an impressive day at the plate, going 3-for-4, but the Rocket City Trash Pandas (21-34) fell 3-2 to the Birmingham Barons (31-25) in the series finale at Regions Field on Sunday. The Trash Pandas will return home for a 13-game homestand, which begins on Tuesday, after splitting the series 3-3 in Birmingham.

All five runs of the game were scored in the first four innings, with the Barons opening the scoring in the bottom of the first. William Bergolia and Jacob Gonzalez both hit singles and after two outs, DJ Gladney doubled to left field to give the Barons a 1-0 lead. Caden Connor then reached on an error by Trash Pandas shortstop Denzer Guzman, which allowed the lead to extend to 2-0.

Colás began the top of the second inning with his first double as a Trash Panda and his third overall this season. Barons starter Jake Palisch (W, 3-1) retired the next two batters, but Joe Redfield reached on an infield single, allowing Colás to score and making it a 2-1 game. Mac McCroskey ignited a third-inning rally for the Pandas with a one-out single to left, advancing to scoring position on an error by Connor. Rocket City then tied the game with another two-out RBI single when Evan Edwards hit a single to center, bringing Colás home and making the score 2-2.

The game remained tied until the fourth inning when Calvin Harris opened the frame with a single. A two-out hit put the Barons back in front for good; Bergolia hit a slider from Jesus Cruz (L, 0-1) down the right-field line for a double, allowing Harris to score, and the Barons took back the lead, 3-2. Cruz made his second start of the series and gave up three runs (two earned) on a season-high eight hits, walking one and striking out three.

The Rocket City bullpen performed excellently, allowing just one hit over the final four innings. Sean Poppen pitched a scoreless fifth inning, yielding only one hit, while Samy Natera Jr. worked 2.0 hitless innings. Brady Choban also contributed, not allowing a hit and finishing with a scoreless eighth inning.

Palisch kept the Trash Pandas at bay over the last three innings of his start, allowing two unearned runs over 6.0 innings, with eight hits, no walks, and one strikeout. The Trash Pandas threatened in the sixth inning against Palisch when Colás and Cole Fontenelle recorded back-to-back two-out singles, but both were left stranded. Rocket City had eight hits but finished 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base. Nelson Rada ended the game 0-for-4, which marked the end of his 16-game on-base streak. McCroskey concluded the afternoon with a 2-for-3 performance.

The Trash Pandas will have a day off Monday before beginning a two-week homestand that includes 13 games against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Chattanooga Lookouts. Game one of a six-game series against Pensacola begins on Tuesday night at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with left-hander Sam Aldegheri (2-2, 4.34) starting for the Trash Pandas against Pensacola right-hander Jacob Miller (1-4, 3.45).

Upcoming Promotions:

Tuesday, June 10 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Hendrick's Gin Cup Giveaway & Drink Specials: The first 1,500 fans, 21 and over, will receive a Gin Cup from Hendrick's Gin Cups. Enjoy Clyde Mays Whiskey in the Rock Porch and Hendrix Cucumber Lemonade in the Stadium Club for $6 ($1 donation to Hurricane Relief).

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Marshall County Hometown Throwdown: Support The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers with an optional donation when purchasing tickets HERE ! At the end of the Hometown Throwdown Series, the Trash Pandas Foundation will present an additional donation to the Hometown Community Spotlight based on the number of fans who attended!

The series against Pensacola will feature BBQ Weekend on June 13 and 14. On both nights, the Trash Pandas will wear alternate identity uniforms, with the Bama Butts on the 13th and the Alabama White Sauce on the 14th. Fireworks will follow the games each night.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







