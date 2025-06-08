Montgomery Drops Series Finale to Biloxi, 6-4

June 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits catcher Willy Vasquez

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs) Montgomery Biscuits catcher Willy Vasquez(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (29-28) rallied late for a second straight night but again fell short in a 6-4 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (35-22) to close out a six-game series at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers won the final four games of the series.

Colton Ledbetter scored the first run of the game in the first, drawing a walk and stealing second base before scoring on a wild pitch. Brock Wilken hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first to make it 4-1.

Down 6-1, the Biscuits found some life in the seventh. Willy Vasquez and Hunter Stovall hit back-to-back home runs to left field to make it a 6-3 game. Vasquez added an RBI single in the eight to make it 6-4.

Montgomery got the tying run to the plate before falling in the ninth.

The club has a scheduled off day ahead of a six-game home series against the Birmingham Barons at Riverwalk Stadium. For tickets and a full list of promotions, visit

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

