Wilken's Grand Slam Leads Shuckers to 6-4 Win, Six-Game Division Lead

June 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Brock Wilken of the Biloxi Shuckers

(Biloxi Shuckers) Brock Wilken of the Biloxi Shuckers(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - A first-inning grand slam from Brock Wilken proved to be the difference in a 6-4 win for the Biloxi Shuckers (35-22) over the Montgomery Biscuits (29-28) at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday evening. With the win, the Shuckers extended their South Division lead to six games over the Biscuits and Pensacola Blue Wahoos with 12 games remaining in the first half.

The Biscuits struck first in the top of the first when a wild pitch allowed Colton Ledbetter to score from third after he reached on a walk. In the bottom half of the inning, the Shuckers began with three straight singles before Brock Wilken recorded his third career grand slam, traveling 380 feet down the left field line for a 4-1 lead. The Shuckers stretched the lead to 6-1 in the fourth with an RBI single from Cooper Pratt and an RBI fielder's choice from Luis Lara. The Biscuits struck back with back-to-back solo home runs in the seventh from Willy Vasquez and Hunter Stovall, making it 6-3. An RBI single from Vasquez made it 6-4 in the eighth.

Abdiel Mendoza (2-3) earned the win after 2.1 scoreless relief innings, while Biscuits' starter Brody Hopkins (3-4) took the loss. Justin Yeager picked up his 10th save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning, tying AJ Puckett for the Southern League lead.

At the plate, Cooper Pratt (3-for-4) recorded his 12th multi-hit performance of the year while Mike Boeve (1-for-3, 2 BB) reached base three times. Pratt also recorded two stolen bases.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will begin a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field on Tuesday beginning at 6:15 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:55 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.