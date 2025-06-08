Clingstones Lose 9-2 in Series Finale against Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL., - The Columbus Clingstones (23-30) were overwhelmed by a Sunday afternoon of slugging from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (29-28) in a 9-2 loss at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Pensacola won the series 5-1.

Decisive Plays: A two-run first inning by the Wahoos put Columbus in an early hole. David McCabe lifted a solo home run (3) to get Columbus on the board in the second inning. Another solo home run (4) by McCabe tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning. A three-run homer by Jonny Olmstead shot Pensacola out in front 5-2 in the home half. The Wahoos pulled away with a two-run home run by Grant Richardson in the sixth inning and another two-run home run from Nathan Martorella in the seventh.

Key Contributors: McCabe (2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI) drove the Clingstones offense while Geraldo Quintero (2-for-4, 2B) collected the other multi-hit game. For Pensacola, Martorella (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI), Richardson (1-for-2, HR, 3 RBI), and Olmstead (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) powered Pensacola to victory.

Noteworthy: McCabe collected the second multi-homer game of his professional career, and first since May 26, 2023, with Class-A Augusta. Columbus falls to 2-17 in weekend games this season.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 10): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







