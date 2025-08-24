Clingstones Pull Away from Pensacola in 8-1 Win

COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (26-25, 52-65) continued their strong stretch of play with eight unanswered runs in an 8-1 series finale triumph over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (26-24, 60-59) on Sunday at Synovus Park. Columbus won the series 4-2.

Decisive Plays: A solo home run from Gage Miller gave Pensacola the lead in the second inning. An RBI groundout from Cal Conley cancelled that run out in the home half, tying the score at 1-1. Columbus seized its first lead with a two-run third inning featuring an RBI single from E.J. Exposito. The Stones added a pair of runs in the fifth inning on consecutive RBI doubles from Geraldo Quintero and Exposito. Cade Bunnell added an RBI in the seventh, while Ethan Workinger did in the eighth. Columbus took an 8-1 lead as Jim Jarvis scored on a passed ball in the eighth.

Key Contributors: Exposito (3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SB) had one of his best games of the year while Workinger, Quintero, Bunnell, and Conley added one RBI each. On the mound, Brett Sears (Win, 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO) was solid again on a Sunday afternoon.

Notable: Columbus draws within 0.5 game of Pensacola's lead in the Southern Division, the closest it has been since defeating Pensacola 4-1 on July 13. Columbus improves to 7-3 in Sunday games in the second half, and 4-0 in the month of August. For Sears, all six of his winning decisions with Columbus have come on Sunday. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. extended his team-best on-base streak to 24 games.

Next Game (Tuesday, August 26): Columbus at Rocket City 7:35 pm ET at Toyota Field. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 2): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







