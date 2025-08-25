Trash Pandas Win 7-4 over the Barons on Sunday

Published on August 24, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

The Birmingham Barons lost 7-4 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 2,536 at Regions Field on Sunday afternoon. The Barons had opportunities to tie or take the lead late in the game, but couldn't get the big hit. The Barons went without a home run in the six-game series and have only hit 12 home runs at Regions Field.

Hagen Smith (3-3, 3.88) took the loss, going 3.2 innings, giving up four hits, four earned runs, five walks, and three strikeouts. The Barons' bullpen in 5.1 innings only gave up two hits, one earned run, and five walks with nine strikeouts.

Rocket City scored all its runs in the first five innings and was held scoreless the rest of the way. Caden Connor had three hits, a run scored, and a walk for the Barons. DJ Gladney and Wilfred Veras had two hits apiece in the loss.

The Barons won four out of the six games in this series and will host Knoxville on Tuesday.

With two Knoxville losses in a doubleheader today, the Barons lead Knoxville by 10.5 games and reduce their magic number to nine in the second half. If the Barons make the playoffs, they will host Chattanooga on September 16.







