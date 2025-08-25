Trash Pandas Close Series with 7-4 Win in Birmingham

Published on August 24, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (16-35, 40-79) closed their series in Birmingham with a 7-4 win over the Barons (35-16, 73-47) on Sunday afternoon at Regions Field.

Starter Sam Aldegheri (W, 7-8) returned to the mound for his first outing since August 15 and gave the Pandas 5.0 solid innings, allowing two runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Rocket City struck first in the third when Arol Vera walked and scored on a two-out RBI double from Ben Gobbel. An inning later, the Trash Pandas broke the game open with a three-run frame. Mac McCroskey and Vera smacked back-to-back RBI doubles, and David Mershon forced in another run with a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-0.

After Birmingham cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fourth, Rocket City answered with three more in the sixth. A throwing error on a fielder's choice allowed two runs to score, and Vera added a sacrifice fly for a 7-2 advantage. The Barons responded with two runs in the sixth but were held scoreless the rest of the way.

The bullpen shut the door, as Sam Ryan (1.2 IP), Luke Murphy (1.0 IP), and Samy Natera Jr. (S, 8) combined for 3.2 scoreless innings to finish the win.

At the plate, Korey Holland paced the offense with a 2-for-4 day, adding a walk and a run scored. Vera reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs, and a walk.

The Trash Pandas will have Monday off, then open their penultimate series of the year on Tuesday night against Columbus at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with LHP Mitch Farris (2-8, 4.57) starting for the Trash Pandas. Fans can watch live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Tuesday, August 26 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, select wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.