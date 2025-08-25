Pair of Multi-Homer Games Lead Shuckers to Series Win over Lookouts

BILOXI, MS - With multi-home run games from Garrett Spain and Blake Burke, the Biloxi Shuckers (66-54, 24-27) earned a series win with a 9-3 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts (62-53, 24-25) at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday night. The game marked the Shuckers fourth straight win, outscoring the Lookouts 30-10 during the streak for their 12 th series win of the season.

Blake Burke started the scoring with a first-inning home run, a 353-foot solo blast to left. He then made it 5-0 in the third with a grand slam to right-center, off the bat at 106 MPH. The Shuckers added on with an RBI groundout from Garrett Spain in the fourth, making it 6-0. Spain struck again in the seventh with a 371-foot solo home run to right-center, off the bat at 104 MPH. A fielding error with the bases loaded later in the inning allowed Blake Burke to score from third, making it 8-0. The Lookouts got on the board in the eighth inning with an RBI single from Ethan O'Donnell, but Garrett Spain erased the run in the bottom of the inning with his second home run of the day, a solo shot off the bat at 105 MPH. In the ninth, an RBI single from Austin Hendrick and an RBI fielder's choice from Edwin Arroyo made it 9-3.

Alexander Cornielle (5-7) earned the win after 5.0 shutout innings on 71 pitches, while Zach Willeman (3-2) took the loss for the Lookouts. Garrett Spain's multi-home run game marked the fifth of his career and his second over the last two weeks. Blake Burke's multi-homer night was the first of his career, along with his first grand slam and a career-high five RBI. Burke (3-for-5), Spain (2-for-5) and Zavier Warren (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will begin a six-game series on Tuesday at Riverwalk Stadium against the Montgomery Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

