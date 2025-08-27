Hunt Stars with Dominant Start, Shuckers Fall to Biscuits in One-Run Affair

Published on August 26, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher K.C. Hunt

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher K.C. Hunt(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (66-55, 24-28) had their four-game win streak snapped by the Montgomery Biscuits (66-55, 28-24) in a 2-1 loss at Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday night. Despite the loss, K.C. Hunt starred with a season-high seven shutout innings and one hit allowed, becoming just the second Shuckers pitcher to achieve those marks in a start since 2019. With the start, Hunt has now allowed four runs over 24.0 innings, a 1.50 ERA, with 26 strikeouts across four career starts at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Shuckers scored their lone run in the fifth inning off an RBI single from Hedbert Perez, scoring Eduardo Garcia from second. The hit and RBI marked Perez's first at the Double-A level after joining the Shuckers last Tuesday. The game remained at 1-0 until the eighth inning, when the Biscuits took the lead on a bases-loaded RBI walk from Brock Jones and a sacrifice fly to right from Colton Ledbetter. Jackson Lancaster (3-1) earned the win while Zach Peek (5-2) took the loss for the Shuckers.

At the plate, Cooper Pratt (2-for-4) extended his on-base streak to 12 games while Hedbert Perez (2-for-4) picked up his first Double-A multi-hit performance. Brock Wilken (1-for-3) also reached twice in his return to the lineup for the first time since June 18.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will begin a six-game series on Tuesday at Riverwalk Stadium against the Montgomery Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership today and 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.