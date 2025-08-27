Clingstones Shut out 2-0 by Rocket City in Series Opener
Published on August 26, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL., - Former Atlanta Braves' farmhand Mitch Farris outdueled current Braves' prospect Lucas Braun with a 13-strikeout gem that helped the Rocket City Trash Pandas (17-35, 41-79) shut out the Columbus Clingstones (26-26, 52-66) 2-0 on Tuesday night at Toyota Field.
Decisive Plays: A solo home run from Korey Holland launched Rocket City in front in the second inning. Columbus loaded the bases in the third but did not score in its best chance against Farris. Rocket City added a run in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Ryan Nicholson to extend the lead to 2-0. Columbus put two runners on with nobody out in the ninth inning, but a 4-6-3 double play snuffed out the scoring chance and the Stones were handed a 2-0 loss.
Key Contributors: Ethan Workinger (2-for-4), and E.J. Exposito (2-for-4) both had multi-hit nights for Columbus while Braun (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO) was solid on the mound. For Rocket City, Farris (6.2 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 13 SO) put together a career night and Holland (3-for-4, HR, RBI) carried the offense.
Notable: Columbus was shutout for the 16th time this season, the most in the Southern League. Prior to tonight, the Clingstones had led the Southern League in runs scored in the month of August (148). Braun turned in his eighth quality start - and second in a row - but has yet to achieve a winning decision since July 3 at Montgomery. Farris set a new individual record for strikeouts against Columbus with 13 on Tuesday, surpassing a three-way tie at 10 strikeouts.
Next Game (Wednesday, August 27): Columbus at Rocket City 7:35 pm ET at Toyota Field. RHP Drue Hackenberg (2-6, 7.16 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Walbert Ureña (4-8, 5.15 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 2): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.
