Samy Natera Jr. Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake

Published on August 26, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Angels announced on Tuesday that Rocket City Trash Pandas reliever Samy Natera Jr. was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Trash Pandas reliever Samy Natera Jr. was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday after emerging as one of the hottest arms in Double-A. The left-hander has allowed just one run over his last nine outings, going 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA, 17 strikeouts, and only two walks in 9.2 innings while holding opponents to a .176 average and a 0.83 WHIP. Overall, Natera has been a workhorse for Rocket City, tied for the Southern League lead with 41 appearances and tied for eighth with eight saves. He leaves the Pandas with a 4-1 record, 2.64 ERA, and 68 strikeouts across 47.2 innings, limiting opponents to a .183 average.

A native of Juarez, Mexico, the Angels' No. 16 prospect was selected in the 17th round of the 2022 Draft out of New Mexico State. After spending 2024 with High-A Tri-City and debuting late in the year following an IL stint, he opened 2025 with Rocket City and earned his first win on April 5 vs. Birmingham.

The Trash Pandas open their penultimate series of the year tonight against Columbus at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with LHP Mitch Farris (2-8, 4.57) starting for the Trash Pandas. Fans can watch live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

