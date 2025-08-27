Strong Pitching, Late Rally, Guides Biscuits to Win
Published on August 26, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (66-55, 28-24) found a late rally for a 2-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (66-55, 24-28) on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.
Biloxi starter K.C. Hunt allowed just one hit over seven innings. The Shuckers scored the first run of the game in the fifth.
Ty Cummings allowed one run over six innings for his fourth quality posting in the last five starts. He surrendered five hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
Down 1-0 heading to the bottom of the eighth, the Biscuits took advantage of the bullpen. Brock Jones drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game, and Colton Ledbetter hit a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 2-1.
Jackson Lancaster got the win with two scoreless innings, and Alex Cook earned his first Double-A save with a shutout ninth inning.
The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Tyson Hardin is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.
