Farris Fans 13 as Trash Pandas Blank Clingstones 2-0

Published on August 26, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (17-35, 41-79) returned to Toyota Field on Tuesday night and tossed an eight-hit shutout, behind a 13-strikeout performance from Mitch Farris, winning 2-0 in the series opener over the Atlanta Braves' affiliate Columbus Clingstones (26-26, 53-65) at Toyota Field.

The night belonged to the former Atlanta Braves farmhand, Farris (W, 3-8), who struck out two batters in each of the first four innings. Farris was handed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a solo home run by Korey Holland down the left field line. The homer was Holland's third for the Trash Pandas this year.

Farris picked up an insurance run in the sixth inning. Columbus starter Lucas Braun (L, 4-5) hit Ben Gobbel with one out in the sixth inning, and then with two outs, Ryan Nicholson drove a single to right, scoring Gobbel, and it was 2-0.

Farris struck out one in the fifth, which was over a stretch of seven-straight batters retired. He finished his outing by striking out the side in the sixth, reaching 12 punch outs, which matched his career high set in 2024, while with High-A Rome.

In the seventh, he fanned Cody Milligan to start the inning, which gave him a career high of 13 strikeouts. The left-hander exited after Cal Conley reached on an error to put two runners on base in the seventh, and his 100th pitch of the evening. Kenyon Yovan got the final out of the frame, which preserved the shutout.

In total, Farris surrendered no runs on five hits, walking one and striking out 13, moving his league-leading strikeout total to 132 over 22 starts. Caden Dana holds the single-season record for strikeouts with 147 last season. Farris was Atlanta's 14th-round selection in 2023 and was acquired by the Angels in December for pitcher Davis Daniel.

The bullpen held firm with Yovan giving up one hit over 1.1 innings, striking out three, and Camden Minacci (S, 3) giving up two hits in the ninth, but getting a timely double play ball, and preserving the shutout.

Over their last seven games, the Trash Pandas' pitching staff holds a 2.34 ERA, which includes 56 strikeouts over 57.2 innings. That ERA ranks them second in the Southern League and third in all of Double-A baseball.

Holland continued his hot stretch at the plate, finishing the night 3-for-4 with the home run, and has hit in five straight games and reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 games.

The Trash Pandas host Columbus again on Wednesday night for game two of the six-game series at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Walbert Urena (4-8, 5.15) starting for the Trash Pandas, and RHP Drue Hackenberg (2-6, 7.16) going for Columbus. Fans can watch live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Wednesday, August 27 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your pup and cheer on the Trash Pandas together! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog on entry, with all proceeds benefiting Rocket City Rescue. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game. As a special treat, every dog will receive a free Pup Cup, redeemable at Sweet Space.

Japanese Heritage Night: Presented by Toray, experience Japanese culture with calligraphy and origami stations, traditional décor around the park, video board displays, a baseball auction on the Bill Penney Concourse, specialty drinks, and more!

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







