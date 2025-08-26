Wilken, Broca Join Shuckers Roster in Tuesday Moves

Published on August 26, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that 3B Brock Wilken has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List and LHP Jesus Broca has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin. RHP Nick Merkel and INF/OF Eric Brown Jr. have been placed on the 7-Day Injured List as of August 24 in corresponding moves. The active roster now stands at 28 players. Broca has been assigned No. 16

Wilken returns to the active roster after missing 50 games due to injury. In 65 games with the Shuckers this season, Wilken owns a .239/.392/.550 slash line with a .942 OPS, 18 home runs and 35 extra-base hits. Despite missing 50 games, Wilken enters today tied for the Southern League lead with 18 home runs.

Broca is set to make his Double-A debut after a 2.95 ERA across 30 appearances and 61.0 innings with High-A Wisconsin. Broca has limited left-handed batters to a .162 (11-for-68) average with a 28% strikeout rate this season. Broca was originally signed by the Brewers in 2023 as an International Free Agent from Mexico after 24 appearances between Guasave and Tabasco in Liga Mexicana Béisbol and the winter Liga Mexicana del Pacífico in 2022 and 2023.

