Columbus Clingstones' Patrick Clohisy Named La-Z-Boy of Columbus Player of the Week

Published on August 25, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones and La-Z-Boy proudly announce that OF Patrick Clohisy has been named La-Z-Boy of Columbus Player of the Week for August 18-25.

Clohisy, 23, continued a strong start to his Double-A career with a terrific series against from August 19-24 vs. Pensacola, hitting .360 (9-for-25) with a triple, a home run, six RBIs and three stolen bases to help Columbus win the series 4-2.

Clohisy, drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2024 out of Saint Louis, has batted .333 with 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 13 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and a .877 OPS across 21 games with Columbus since his promotion from High-A Rome on August 1. Over that stretch, he ranks among Southern League leaders in hits (1st, 29), stolen bases (2nd, 10), batting average (3rd, .333), home runs (T-5, 3), and OPS (6th, .877).

Visit La-Z-Boy of Columbus, located in Columbus Park Crossing, for all of your home furniture needs!

The Clingstones continue their playoff chase on the road this week for a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas beginning Tuesday, August 26, at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET. Fans can listen live on SportsVisions 92.1 FM or stream on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV.







Southern League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.