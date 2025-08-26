Trash Pandas Beer & Wine Festival Returns Saturday, September 6

Published on August 25, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - One of the most popular events at Toyota Field is back in 2025 when the Rocket City Trash Pandas Beer & Wine Fest comes to Toyota Field on Saturday, September 6.

On Saturday, September 6, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., the Beer & Wine Fest returns to Toyota Field with unlimited sampling of more than 100 beers and wines. Guests can enjoy live music, a German Biergarten, college football on the video board, and a variety of delicious ballpark fare.

General admission tickets are $40 in advance ($50 on the day of the event), with designated driver tickets available for $10. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $60, which includes early access at 1:00 p.m. and exclusive offerings from the VIP tents.







Southern League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.