Trash Pandas Beer & Wine Festival Returns Saturday, September 6
Published on August 25, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release
MADISON, Ala. - One of the most popular events at Toyota Field is back in 2025 when the Rocket City Trash Pandas Beer & Wine Fest comes to Toyota Field on Saturday, September 6.
On Saturday, September 6, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., the Beer & Wine Fest returns to Toyota Field with unlimited sampling of more than 100 beers and wines. Guests can enjoy live music, a German Biergarten, college football on the video board, and a variety of delicious ballpark fare.
General admission tickets are $40 in advance ($50 on the day of the event), with designated driver tickets available for $10. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $60, which includes early access at 1:00 p.m. and exclusive offerings from the VIP tents.
