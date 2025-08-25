Spain, DeBerry Sweep Southern League Weekly Awards After Dominant Weeks

Published on August 25, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Garrett Spain was named the Southern League Player of the Week and right-handed pitcher Jaron DeBerry was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week. It marks the fourth and fifth weekly awards for the Shuckers this season, including the first career weekly award for both players.

During the Shuckers six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Spain went 5-for-18 (.278) with a double, four home runs, nine RBI and four walks. Spain recorded his fifth career multi-home run game on Sunday and his second during the Shuckers 12-game homestand. His four home runs during the series were tied for the most in Double-A. Entering today, Spain is among the Southern League leaders in extra-base hits (T-1st, 35), home runs (T-4th, 15), RBI (6 th, 60) and slugging percentage (10 th, .399). His 15 home runs and 60 RBI with the Shuckers both represent career-highs. Spain was selected in the Minor League Phase of the Rule 5 Draft this offseason after four seasons in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

DeBerry turned in the best start of his career on Saturday with 7.0 shutout innings, four hits, no walks and nine strikeouts. The 7.0 shutout innings and nine strikeouts both set new career-highs. DeBerry became the 5th Double-A pitcher this season to go 7+ shutout innings with 9+ K in a start and the first Shuckers pitcher to achieve the feat since Ethan Small in 2021. Through 4 Double-A starts, DeBerry owns a 47% strikeout rate and a .206 (7-for-34) average when facing the order for the first time. Deberry was selected in the third round of the 2024 Draft by the Brewers from Dallas Baptist.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.