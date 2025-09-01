Shuckers Nominated for WXXV Viewer's Choice Best Family Entertainment

Published on September 1, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Fireworks over Keesler Federal Park, home of the Biloxi Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have been nominated for the 2025 WXXV Viewer's Choice Awards as part of the Best Family Entertainment category. Fans can click HERE to vote through Tuesday, September 9. The top three nominees in each category will be invited to the WXXV Viewer's Choice Awards Gala on October 28 at Ground Zero Blues Club, where winners will be announced.

"We're honored to be nominated for a WXXV Viewer's Choice Award," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "There's a lot of hard work and effort that goes into creating one of the best family entertainment destinations on the Coast, and we're excited to continue that work into the 2026 season."

Recent renovations to the ballpark during the 2023/24 off-season have helped enhance the gameday experience, including the addition of a right-field boardwalk, Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping and the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, giving fans a taste of the beach, even at the ballpark. This off-season, the Kloud 7 Sky Box was transformed into the Kloud 7 Yacht Club with an upgraded experience that includes a new and relocated bar, premium cocktails, beer and a service window for easy access from outdoor seating. The relocated bar is now located on the window side overlooking the field with enhanced lighting, more TVs, liquor cabinets and phone charging capabilities.

Fans have six more opportunities in the regular season to visit Keesler Federal Park, with the Shuckers final homestand from September 1-7 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The Shuckers will host up to four playoff games at Keesler Federal Park starting on Thursday, September 18.

