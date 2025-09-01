Columbus Clingstones' E.J. Exposito Named La-Z-Boy of Columbus Player of the Week

Published on September 1, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones and La-Z-Boy proudly announce that INF E.J. Exposito has been named La-Z-Boy of Columbus Player of the Week for August 26-31.

Exposito, 24, turned in his best series with Columbus this season from August 26-31 at Rocket City, batting .455 (10-for-22) with a double, a triple, a home run, five RBIs and a 1.182 OPS as Columbus split the series 3-3. The series saw Exposito post a six-game multi-hit streak that spanned August 21-30, the longest in the Southern League this season.

Exposito, drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2022 out of Long Island, has batted .231 with four doubles, one triple, four home runs, 25 RBIs, six stolen bases, and a .631 OPS across 51 games with Columbus since his Double-A debut on June 10.

Visit La-Z-Boy of Columbus, located in Columbus Park Crossing, for all of your home furniture needs!

The Clingstones continue their playoff chase with their final scheduled six-game homestand this week against the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A, Tampa Bay Rays) beginning Tuesday, September 2, at Synovus Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Fans can listen live on SportsVisions 92.1 FM or stream on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV.







Southern League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.