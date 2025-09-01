LA Angels Select Contract of Trash Pandas Pitcher Mitch Farris

Published on September 1, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels on Monday selected the contract of Rocket City Trash Pandas starting pitcher Mitch Farris. The left-hander, acquired by the Angels this past December, will become the 45th Rocket City player to reach the Major Leagues and the ninth this season. He is also the second player this year promoted directly from Rocket City and the 14th in franchise history to make that jump.

Farris has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the Southern League this year. He currently leads the league and ranks second in all of Double-A with 142 strikeouts across 23 outings in 2025. That total places him second in Trash Pandas single-season history, just five shy of franchise record-holder Caden Dana's 147 in 2024. The highlight of Farris' season came on August 26 vs. Columbus, when he struck out 13 batters, the third-highest total in team history, trailing only Reid Detmers' 16 in 2021 and Brett Kerry's 14 later that same season. He also ranks among the Southern League leaders in starts (T-6th, 22), innings pitched (T-4th, 116.0), and strikeouts (1st, 142).

Over the course of the season, Farris has delivered several standout performances. On August 13 in Columbus, he threw a complete game in the opener of a doubleheader, striking out nine and walking none across six innings while allowing just two runs on five hits. On July 25 at Biloxi, he became the seventh pitcher in Trash Pandas history to record 100 strikeouts in a season, fanning six over six strong innings. Five days earlier, on July 20 against his former organization, he earned his first win of the year by tossing five innings of two-run, three-hit baseball against Columbus, with five strikeouts. Earlier in the summer, on June 25 at Montgomery, he allowed just one run in 5.2 innings before being struck in the kneecap by a comebacker, cutting his outing short. On May 30 against Biloxi, he delivered seven dominant innings with nine strikeouts and only one run allowed, though the Trash Pandas ultimately fell 2-1. He also shined on May 17 against Pensacola, when he pitched 6.1 innings and struck out eight while giving up just one run.

Acquired by the Angels from Atlanta in exchange for RHP Davis Daniel on December 20, 2024, Farris originally entered professional baseball as a 14th-round pick by the Braves in the 2023 draft. He pitched across three levels in Atlanta's system last season, compiling a 3.08 ERA with 131 strikeouts and 43 walks over 108 innings.

Jeremiah Jackson became the 44th Rocket City Trash Pandas alumnus to reach the Major Leagues on August 1, with the Baltimore Orioles. He joined former Pandas Chad Stevens (debuted on July 3), Robinson Piña (debuted on June 20), Christian Moore (debuted on June 13), Alan Rangel (June 6), José Fermin (April 26), Edgar Quero (April 16), and Michael Darrell-Hicks (April 11), who all debuted this year.

Rocket City now heads on the road for the final time in 2025, beginning a six-game series in Knoxville against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday. RHP Walbert Urena (4-8, 4.90) gets the ball for the opener opposite RHP Tommy Romero (2-0, 2.86). Fans can watch on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas' final homestand of the season runs September 9-14 at Toyota Field against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.