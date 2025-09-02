Spain Fuels Win with 16th Home Run, Shuckers Snap Six-Game Skid

Published on September 1, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Garrett Spain

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (67-60, 25-33) snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (63-64, 29-29) at Keesler Federal Park on Monday night. In the win, Garrett Spain recorded a home run for the fourth straight home game, extending his career-high with his 16th home run of the season.

The Blue Wahoos struck first in the second with an RBI double from Dub Gleed, making it 1-0. In the bottom of the inning, Garrett Spain smashed a two-run home run to right, making it 2-1. In the third, Darrien Miller brought home Blake Burke with a groundout to first, making it 3-1. The Shuckers then extended the lead to 6-1 in the fourth when a sacrifice fly and a throwing error with the bases loaded scored three. The Blue Wahoos scored their final two runs of the night in the fifth inning with back-to-back RBI doubles from Michael Snyder and Jared Serna. Zach Peek (6-2) earned the win while Alex Williams (4-4) took the loss for Pensacola. Abdiel Mendoza also earned his first save since May 2024, with two scoreless innings.

Luis Lara (2-for-4) and Jheremy Vargas (2-for-4) each recorded multiple hits for the Shuckers. Lara's performance marked his team-leading 33rd multi-hit game of the season.

After an off-day on Tuesday, the Shuckers and Blue Wahoos return to action on Wednesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Brett Wichrowski (2-6, 3.53) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Jake Brooks (2-2, 5.72) for the Blue Wahoos. It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. From gates open until first pitch, fans can enjoy $4 16oz Corona Premier, Corona Extra, Modelo, Pacifico, $6 High Noon and $8 well cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for Happy Hour. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

