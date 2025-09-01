Smokies Series Recap: Smokies Edge Out Close Battle Against First Place Barons

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Knoxville Smokies traveled to Regions Field for their final series against the Southern League North-leading Birmingham Barons. With playoff positioning at stake, the Smokies needed to close ground on Birmingham, but the Barons' dominant second-half run proved too much to overcome.

Game 1: Smokies Strike First Behind Garriola and Aliendo

The Smokies struck early and never looked back Tuesday night at Regions Field. Pablo Aliendo's three-run homer in the second inning gave Knoxville a 3-0 lead against struggling Birmingham starter Connor McCullough. Andy Garriola extended the advantage in the fourth with his first Double-A home run, a two-run shot that capped off a 3-for-4 night that included a double. Pedro Ramirez added an insurance RBI single in the fifth, driving home Jefferson Rojas.

Tommy Romero controlled the game from the mound, working five solid innings while allowing just two runs and striking out five. McCullough lasted only four innings, surrendering five runs as Birmingham fell behind early. The bullpen closed out Knoxville's 6-2 statement victory to open the series.

Game 2: Barons Rally Late to Even Series

Wednesday's game belonged to Birmingham after a late rally. Smokies starter Walker Powell turned in a phenomenal start allowing just one run through six innings, and was matched by the Barons starter Riley Gowens. Gowens also concluded six innings with just one run allowed, while striking out seven.

While the Barons scored first, Knoxville held a 2-1 lead entering the eighth inning, thanks to Andy Garriola's seventh-inning sacrifice fly providing the edge after Pedro Ramirez had tied the game with a solo homer. But Birmingham stormed back, keyed by Wilfred Veras's bases-clearing triple and Braden Montgomery's insurance RBI. The Barons got to Zac Leigh and Mitchell Tyranski out of the pen, spoiling Powell's great start. Birmingham flipped the game one score in game two, winning by a final of 6-2.

Game 3: Smokies Capitalize in Extras

Knoxville delivered the series' most dramatic moment with a 7-3 victory in 10 innings Thursday night. The game was tied 1-1 after nine innings thanks to a pitchers duel between Connor Schultz, making his Double-A debut, and Barons southpaw Shane Murphy. Schultz pitched six strong innings, allowing two unearned runs, and relievers Yency Almonte and Tyler Santana kept Birmingham scoreless through nine innings

Heading into extras, Pedro Ramirez went 4-for-5 with a double and RBI single, while BJ Murray Jr. and Jordan Nwogu contributed key RBI singles in the 10th. Pablo Aliendo capped the rally with a three-run homer, his 11th of the season. This put the Smokies up 7-3 and A.J. Puckett recorded the final three outs.

Game 4: Barons Dominate Both Sides of the Ball

Birmingham bounced back emphatically Friday night, routing Knoxville 7-1. The Barons jumped out early and never let up, capitalizing on multiple hits and Knoxville errors. The Barons put up four runs in the bottom of the first, and sprinkled more runs on in the fourth and eighth innings.

Grant Kipp struggled in his outing, allowing five runs in three innings and struggling with his command. On the other side, Tanner McDougal and Tyler Schweitzer combined for eight scoreless innings allowing just two baserunners and striking out eight. Pedro Ramirez provided the Smokies' only bright spot with a ninth-inning RBI double.

Game 5: Smokies Rally Late on Barons Bullpen Woes

Game five featured one of the most prominent pitching matchups we've seen all season. Two MLB Top 100 prospects squared off, Jaxon Wiggins for Knoxville versus Hagen Smith for Birmingham. Starter Jaxon Wiggins pitched three scoreless innings, while relievers Mitchell Tyranski and A.J. Puckett held the Barons scoreless down the stretch. Smith was just as dominant, holding Knoxville scoreless through five while striking out eight.

Jaylen Palmer delivered a clutch two-run double in the seventh to tie the game, after Mark McLaughlin opened the seventh inning by walking the bases loaded on 12 straight balls. Jefferson Rojas followed with a go-ahead RBI single to give the Smokies the lead, 4-2. A.J. Puckett recorded his first save in over a month, and is up to 15 now on the season.

Game 6: Smokies Knock the Barons' Wheels Off on Sunday

The Smokies saved plenty of offense for Sunday, and got the scoring going early on a Brett Bateman 2-RBI single in the top of the first. The Smokies knocked Barons starter Connor McCullough out of the game in the fourth while holding a 2-1 lead. The offense seemed to have flipped a switch in the fifth inning, and exploded for five runs off Jake Palisch, moving his ERA above 2.00 for the first time since April.

The five run outburst included Jordan Nwogu's first homerun of the season, and first in over a calendar year in Double-A. They added more insurance in the top of the seventh and eighth, with RBIs from Reivaj Garcia, Jaylen Palmer, and Pablo Aliendo to go up 11-1. Smokies starter Erian Rodriguez struggled with fastball command throughout his 5.2 innings, but battled and only allowed one run on four hits, three walks, and two strikeouts.

Spoiler Alert

The Smokies' postseason hopes may be slipping away, but that doesn't mean the season is over for them. With just 12 games left in the season, Knoxville is in position to play spoiler for other playoff contenders- especially in their final series against the Montgomery Biscuits, who currently lead the Southern League South standings. The Smokies are not yet mathematically eliminated, but would need a lot of help from the rest of the Southern League to pull the Barons back down in the standings.

Next Up

The Smokies will return from the six-game road trip to face the Rocket City Trash Pandas starting on Tuesday at Covenant Health Park. This marks the final homestand of the season, so don't miss your chance to cheer on the Smokies one last time at home. For more information on the Knoxville Smokies- including game highlights, upcoming promotions, ticket info, and the latest news- visit smokiesbaseball.com or follow @Smokiesbaseball on IG, X, Facebook, and Tik Tok!







