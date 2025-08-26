José Canseco Headlines Stars' 40th Anniversary Celebration Thursday

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will honor the rich professional baseball history of North Alabama with Huntsville Stars 40th Anniversary Night, presented by the U.S. Army, this Thursday, August 28, at Toyota Field.

Headlining the celebration will be José Canseco (1985) and his twin brother Ozzie Canseco (1988-90), along with a host of former Stars players, coaches, and staff members returning for a night of memories and recognition.

"This night is a celebration of decades of baseball in the Rocket City and the lasting impact it has had on our community," said Garrett Fahrmann, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Trash Pandas. "Fans will have the chance to meet legends like José and Ozzie Canseco and get free autographs, while enjoying a night that honors our rich professional baseball history and creates new memories at Toyota Field."

Fans will have the opportunity to meet the Cansecos for FREE autographs on the Bill Penney Toyota Concourse from 5:00-6:00 pm and again from 6:30-9:00 pm. Additional Stars alumni will also be available throughout the evening, including: Rick Stromer, John Marquardt, Brad Fischer, Rocky Coyle, Greg Brake, Jimmy Jones, Kevin MacLeod, Bob Hallas, Michael "Benji" Grigsby, Hunter Morris, Francisco Matos, Mark Bauer, Scott Whaley, Stan Hilton, Wayne Giddings, Brian Guinn, and Brian Dorsett. This list is subject to change.

A special on-field ceremony will begin at 6:00 pm, highlighting the Stars' lasting impact on the Huntsville community and their role in developing Major League talent.

On the field, the Trash Pandas will wear throwback Huntsville Stars jerseys, which will be auctioned online after the game. Proceeds will benefit Manifest Athlete Training Inc. Text "Stars40th" to 76278 or go to Stars40th.givesmart.com to participate in the jersey auction. Fans can purchase tickets to the game HERE.

Founded in 1985, the Huntsville Stars played at Joe Davis Stadium for four decades as the Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers. The Stars produced dozens of future Major Leaguers, including José Canseco, Mark McGwire, Tim Hudson, and Ben Sheets, while bringing championship baseball to the Rocket City.

José began his professional rise with the Stars in 1985, hitting .318 with 25 home runs in just 58 games before going on to a decorated Major League career that included the 1986 AL Rookie of the Year, 1988 AL MVP, six All-Star selections, two World Series championships, and becoming the first player in MLB history to record a 40-homer, 40-steal season. Ozzie suited up for Huntsville from 1988 to 1990 before reaching the majors with the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals, also enjoying a lengthy career across professional and international baseball.

The Trash Pandas' penultimate homestand of the season, against the Columbus Clingstones (Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves), runs from Tuesday, August 26, through Sunday, August 31. The six-game series will feature a full slate of exciting promotions, including Japanese Heritage Night, Huntsville Stars Throwback Night, Huntsville Havoc Night, Food Drive, and two Fireworks shows!

Single-game tickets for Trash Pandas games start at just $8 and can be purchased at TPTix.com. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







