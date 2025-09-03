Biscuits Extend Winning Streak to 10 Games in 11-3 Win over Clingstones

Published on September 2, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Ty Cummings

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (72-55, 34-24) extended their winning streak to 10 games with an 11-3 win over the Columbus Clingstones (55-69, 29-29) on Tuesday night at Synovus Park.

Both clubs exchanged runs in the first inning. In the second, the Biscuits retook the lead on an error to lead 2-1.

Ty Cummings posted his fifth quality start in his last six outings. The right hander allowed three runs in six innings off four hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

The Biscuits broke the game open in the fifth. Cooper Kinney doubled into the left-field corner to make it 3-1. After Will Simpson singled in a run, Tatem Levins smacked a three-run double to the right-field corner to make it 7-1.

Simpson hit a solo home run in the seventh to make it 8-3. The 24-year-old has four homers in the last five games.

Montgomery added three insurance runs in the ninth, featuring doubles from Levins and Brock Jones. Austin Vernon pitched two scoreless innings, and Derrick Edington closed the game in the ninth.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Synovus Park. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Drue Hackenberg is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

