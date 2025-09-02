World Series Champion Ian Anderson Joins Columbus Clingstones Roster

Published on September 2, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves announced today that right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson has been assigned to the Clingstones' active roster and will make the start tonight, Monday, September 2, at 7:05 p.m. against the Montgomery Biscuits at Synovus Park. This will mark his first appearance in Double-A since 2019 with Mississippi.

Anderson, 27, was a cornerstone of Atlanta's 2021 World Series championship team, delivering 5.0 no-hit innings Game 3 against Houston to help the Braves secure their first title since 1995. A former first-round pick (3rd overall) in the 2016 Draft, Anderson has made 59 career appearances (52 starts) between Atlanta (2020-22) and the Los Angeles Angels (2025), going 22-14 with a 4.22 ERA and 270 strikeouts over 281.2 innings.

Known for his poise on the biggest stage, Anderson owns a perfect 4-0 record with a 1.26 ERA across eight postseason starts with Atlanta - the third-lowest ERA in the modern era by a pitcher younger than 24 (min. 30 IP), trailing only Waite Hoyt (Yankees) and Babe Ruth (Red Sox).

In his Double-A career, Anderson made 25 starts with the Mississippi Braves from 2018-19, going 9-6 with a 2.62 ERA and 171 strikeouts over 130.1 innings. He also tossed the first 7.0 innings of a combined no-hitter for Mississippi on June 28, 2019, vs. Jackson, striking out 14 - then a franchise record, later surpassed by current Clingstone Drue Hackenberg's 16 strikeouts at Pensacola on July 21, 2024.

Tickets for tonight's 7:05 p.m. game vs. Montgomery and all remaining home games at Synovus Park are available at Clingstones.com. Columbus enters the night battling Montgomery for a playoff spot, sitting just 4.0 games back in the Southern Division race. Fans can also listen on SportsVisions 92.1 FM or stream live on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV.







