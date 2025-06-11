Pandas Walk off Pensacola on Fontenelle's Single in the 10th

June 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (22-35) bounced back on Wednesday with a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (30-29), thanks to Cole Fontenelle's RBI single in the 10th inning. The Pandas out-hit the Blue Wahoos 12-11 and received another quality start from pitcher Walbert Ureña.

The game began with Pensacola taking an early 2-0 lead in the third inning, while the Pandas struggled to score despite having four base runners in the first two innings. However, everything changed in the third inning when newcomer Oscar Colás hit a two-run home run to right field. Sam Brown reached base with one out, collecting his second single in as many at-bats, and scored on Colás' homer, tying the game at 2-2.

The Blue Wahoos quickly responded, regaining the lead in the fourth inning. Johnny Olmstead, who is batting .466 against Rocket City this season, hit a one-out double and later scored on a wild pitch by Ureña.

After a quiet fourth inning, the Pandas took the lead for the first time in the fifth inning. Nelson Rada began with a one-out double and scored on an RBI single from Brown, which tied the game. Denzer Guzman then followed with his team-leading 12th double, and Colás added his third hit with an RBI single to score Brown, giving the Pandas a 4-3 advantage.

Ureña started the game slowly but ultimately retired the last 11 batters he faced, recording his third consecutive quality start. Over 7.0 innings, he allowed three runs on eight hits, walked none, and struck out three. The 21-year-old right-hander from Mao, Dominican Republic, improved to 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA over his last three outings, all of which were wins for the Trash Pandas.

In the eighth inning, the Blue Wahoos tied the game on three singles against reliever Brady Choban. Ryan Ignoffo brought in Kemp Alderman to even the score at 4-4.

The game moved into extra innings, with Pensacola failing to score in the top half of the 10th inning, thanks to another dominant performance by Jared Southard (W, 2-2). In the bottom half, Brown lined out to start the inning, but Guzman was hit by a pitch, placing two runners on base. Pensacola's Josh Ekness (L, 2-1) struck out Colás for the second out. A wild pitch moved Rada, the bonus runner, to third base and Guzman to second. Cole Fontenelle then worked the count full, and on the seventh pitch of his at-bat, he blooped a broken-bat single over the head of second baseman Jared Serna, scoring Rada and giving the Trash Pandas a 5-4 win.

Southard earned the win on the mound, pitching 2.0 perfect innings and striking out three batters. He has allowed just one base runner over his last seven appearances and 9.2 innings, with no walks and 13 strikeouts.

Colás finished the night 3-for-5 with his first home run since April 5 and three RBIs, marking his second three-hit game in the last three outings. Since joining Rocket City on June 3, the Cuban native is batting .320 with an .800 OPS. Rada notched his 16th multi-hit game, going 2-for-5, while Brown was also 3-for-5 with two RBIs. The walk-off win was Rocket City's second on the season, with the first coming on a walk-off home run off the bat of Guzman on April 5 vs. Chattanooga.

The Trash Pandas continue the first leg of a two-week homestand on Thursday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. Game two of a six-game series against Pensacola is scheduled for 6:35 pm with left-hander Mitch Farris (0-3, 4.25) starting for the Trash Pandas against Pensacola right-hander Evan Fitterer (3-4, 4.96).

Upcoming Promotions:

Thursday, June 12 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Beverage Belt Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults will receive a Trash Pandas Beverage Belt presented by Local IQ.

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available throughout the stadium for fans 21 and older during the entire game. In a nod to the past, the Trash Pandas will don their throwback pinstripe jerseys every Throwback Thursday.

The series against Pensacola features a BBQ Weekend on June 13 and 14. On both nights, the Trash Pandas will wear alternate identity uniforms, with the Bama Butts on the 13th and the Alabama White Sauce on the 14th. Fireworks will follow the games each night. The homestand continues next week with the Chattanooga Lookouts in town for seven games in six days, June 17-22.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.