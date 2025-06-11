Isaac's Late Homer Lifts Biscuits to 1-0 Win over Barons

June 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac

BILOXI, MS - Four pitchers combined for a shutout, and Xavier Isaac lifted a solo homer out to left field in the eighth to give the Montgomery Biscuits (30-29) a 1-0 win over the Birmingham Barons (32-26) on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The club snapped a five-game losing skid.

Ty Johnson led off with 4 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. A pair of walks with two outs in the fifth forced Johnson to exit his start. Roel Garcia III followed with four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Both clubs missed out on opportunities, combining to leave 17 runners on base and go 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position. The Biscuits left the bases loaded in the second inning and Homer Bush Jr. was thrown out at the plate trying score on a flyout in the fifth.

Derrick Edington came in for the eighth and worked around a single. In the bottom of the inning, Isaac came up with two outs and nobody on base. The 21-year-old clubbed a solo shot out to left, his eighth blast of the season to make it 1-0.

With runners on the corners and two outs in the ninth, JJ Goss entered to get the final out for his ninth save.

The third game of the home series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Noah Schultz is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

