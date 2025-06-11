Murphy Throws a 7-Inning Gem in Barons 12-3 Win over the Biscuits

June 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Shane Murphy pitched seven scoreless innings as the Birmingham Barons got the 12-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits before 1,588 at Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday night. The game was delayed for 90 minutes, but the Barons' bats pounded out 12 hits in the road win.

Murphy (4-3, 1.47) pitched a one-hit shutout, going 7.0 innings, giving up one hit, no runs, and one walk with five strikeouts. The Barons lead all of minor league baseball with a team ERA of 2.89. The Barons' starters are 17-11 with a 2.62 ERA on the season. Max Roberts pitched one inning, giving up one hit, two earned runs, and a walk with two strikeouts. Jarold Rosado pitched one inning, giving up two hits, one earned run, and a walk with a strikeout.

The Barons pounded out 12 hits in the game and led off the top of the first inning with a couple of runs. With two outs, Ryan Galanie hits a double to left center field, and then Jacob Gonzalez followed with an RBI single to right field, scoring Galanie. DJ Gladney singled to center field, putting runners on the corners. In the next at-bat, Gladney steals second, and the throw sails into the outfield, scoring Gonzalez from third on the catcher's throwing error, and the Barons led 2-0.

In the top of the second inning, Calvin Harris walked, and Rikuu Nishida singled. William Bergolla singled to left field, and the bases were loaded. Galanie hits a slow ground ball to third and reaches on the throwing error, scoring Harris and Nishida, and the Barons led 4-0.

In the top of the seventh inning, Nishida singles on a bunt, and Galanie walks. Nishida and Galanie pull off the double steal to put runners at third and second base. Gonzalez singles scoring Nishida. Gladney follows with a RBI single to center field, scoring Galanie, and the Barons led 6-0. Tatem Levins hit a two-run home run and trimmed the Barons' lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, Bergolla walked, Galanie walked, and Gonzalez was hit by pitch to load the bases. Gladney singles on a sharp line drive to left field, scoring Bergolla, and the Barons led 7-2. Next batter, Caden Connor hits a grand slam over the right field fence, and the Barons led 11-2. Jason Matthews followed with a solo home run, and the Barons led 12-2.

A sacrifice fly by Colton Ledbetter gave the Biscuits a run in the bottom of the ninth, but it was way too little as the Barons went on for the 12-3 road win in the first game of the series.

For the Barons, Gladney had three hits, two RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base. Nishida had two hits, two runs scored, and a stolen base, his 19th stolen base of the season. Bergolla had two hits and scored a run. Galanie had a hit, three walks, three runs scored, and a stolen base. Gonzalez had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Connor hit the grand slam, and Matthews hit the solo home run for the Barons.







Southern League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.