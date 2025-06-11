Montgomery Falls to Birmingham in Series Opener

June 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (29-29) lost the series opener to the Birmingham Barons (32-25) on Tuesday night.

The loss goes against right-handed pitcher Ty Cummings. The 23-year-old recorded four strikeouts, giving up five hits and one earned run in his three innings pitched.

It was a scoreless two innings with Trevor Martin on the mound. Martin struck out two Birmingham batters and allowed only one hit during his tenure on the hill

Tatem Levins smashed a two-run homer in the eighth to give Montgomery a heartbeat late. Taylor's home run brought himself and Matthew Etzel around to put the Biscuits on the board.

Birmingham's Shane Murphy made things tough on the Biscuits. The lefty pitcher dealed out five strikeouts and only allowed a single hit in a career high seven innings pitched. Murphy's shutdown pitching, along with a pair of home runs gave Birmingham the win 12-3.

The second game of the home series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Ty Johnson will make the start for Montgomery while Tommy Vail is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

