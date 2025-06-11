Shuckers Fall to Lookouts on Late Comeback

June 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tate Kuehner

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Maddie LoRae) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tate Kuehner(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Maddie LoRae)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Tate Kuehner turned in a strong start for the Biloxi Shuckers (35-24), but a five-run sixth inning from the Chattanooga Lookouts (30-25) proved to be the difference in a 6-5 loss at AT&T Field on Wednesday night.

The Shuckers struck first with a solo home run from Mike Boeve in the third, his third of the season. The Lookouts tied the game in the fourth with an RBI single from Austin Hendrick, but the Shuckers pounced with three runs in the fifth on an RBI single from Luke Adams and a two-RBI single from Cooper Pratt, making it 4-1.

In the sixth, Ruben Ibarra cut into the Shuckers' lead with an RBI single to right, making it 4-2. Later in the inning, the Lookouts took a 6-4 lead on an RBI fielder's choice from Ethan O'Donnell and a three-run home run from Edwin Arroyo. The Shuckers made it a one-run game in the seventh when a pitch with the bases loaded hit Zavier Warren, driving in a run. Lookouts closer, Trevor Kuncl, then entered with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh and stranded four baserunners across 2.1 innings, picking up his seventh save of the season. Jose Franco (5-2) earned the win while Ryan Middendorf (0-1) took the loss.

On the mound, Shuckers' starter Tate Kuehner continued his hot streak, allowing one unearned run over 5.0 innings with five strikeouts. Over his last six starts, Kuehner has allowed four earned runs across 32.0 innings, a 1.57 ERA. Cooper Pratt (2-for-4) recorded the lone multi-hit performance of the game for the Shuckers.

The series continues on Thursday with first pitch at 6:15 p.m. K.C. Hunt (4-4, 4.30) is slated to start for the Shuckers while the Lookouts have yet to name a starting pitcher. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:55 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.