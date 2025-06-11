Milligan, Exposito Turn the Tide to Steal 6-4 Win over Knoxville

COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (25-30) continued their winning ways with a thrilling 6-4 comeback win over the Knoxville Smokies (26-32) on Wednesday night at Synovus Park. Cody Milligan stole all the momentum away from the Smokies with a solo home run (2) in the bottom of the seventh and E.J. Exposito delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI single the following inning.

Decisive Plays: The action started early with both teams trading a run in the first inning, Ethan Workinger headlined the frame with a solo home run (10). The trend continued in the third inning, when Knoxville's Parker Chavers hit a two-run homer (1) and Brett Bateman muscled a solo home run (1) of his own. The Clingstones answered back with two runs themselves in the home half on an RBI double by Workinger and an RBI base knock by David McCabe. Columbus escaped the sixth and seventh innings with no damage inflicted after the Smokies loaded the bases in both frames before Milligan capitalized with a booming home run (2) to tie the game 4-4. Exposito turned the game in the Clingstones' favor with an RBI base hit and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. doubled the lead with a sac fly. LJ McDonough made quick work of Knoxville in the ninth to record his first Double-A victory and preserved Columbus' 6-4 lead.

Key Contributors: Milligan (1-for-3, HR, 2 R), Workinger (3-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, HR), McCabe (3-for-4, RBI, R), and Exposito (1-for-4, go-ahead RBI) led the Clingstones' offense in a nail-biting win. For Knoxville, Bateman went 3-for-4 at the plate and finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Noteworthy: The Clingstones have been red-hot at Synovus Park. After starting 3-9 at home, Columbus has turned in an 11-3 stretch, outscoring opponents by 20 runs over that timeframe. McCabe and Workinger both recorded their 11th multi-hit game of the season, tied for second-most on the Clingstones behind Drew Compton (12). Milligan mashed his 15th career home run in the bottom of the seventh in Wednesday's night game.

Next Game (Thursday, June 12): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Blake Burkhalter (1-4, 3.35 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Sam Armstrong (1-4, 4.88 ERA) for Knoxville.







