Clingstones Blanked in 3-0 Loss to Knoxville

June 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (25-31) dropped Thursday night's contest 3-0 to the Knoxville Smokies (27-32) at Synovus Park. Thursday night's shutout loss was the eighth of the season for Columbus, and the first since May 30.

Decisive Plays: Knoxville started the scoring early in the first inning courtesy of Ethan Hearn drawing a walk with the bases loaded. Pedro Ramirez doubled the Smokies' lead with an RBI groundout in the next frame and Parker Chavers made it 3-0 in the third with an RBI single. The Clingstones knocked on the door in the home half of the third inning, but Antonio Santos retired two straight batters and stranded two Columbus runners in scoring position. The score would remain the same for the remainder of the contest and A.J. Puckett sealed the Smokies' 3-0 win.

Key Contributors: Tyler LaPorte, Amos Willingham, and Austin Smith combined for five scoreless innings for the Clingstones, only allowing three total baserunners and recording six combined strikeouts as a unit. For Knoxville, Pablo Aliendo (3-for-4, 2B, R) headlined the offense and Antonio Santos (5.0 IP, 5 Ks, 2 H, 2 BB, 0 R) earned his first win of the season in the sixth start of his 2025 campaign.

Noteworthy: The Columbus Clingstones were shut out for the eighth time this season. The Stones have not been shut out at Synovus Park since May 25. LaPorte made his Double-A, and Clingstones, debut in Thursday night's loss and tossed two scoreless innings. The Clingstones' pitching staff stranded 11 runners and limited the Smokies to 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position, keeping Columbus within reach until the very end.

Next Game (Friday, June 13): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP JR Ritchie (0-1, 3.26 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Nick Dean (1-1, 2.45 ERA) for Knoxville.







Southern League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.