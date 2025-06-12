Game Info: Thursday, June 12 vs. Pensacola: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

June 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Thursday, June 12, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (22-35, 4 th SL North, 9.5 GB) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos - MIA (30-29, T-2 nd SL South, -5.0 GB)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Mitch Farris (0-3, 4.25) // RHP Evan Fitterer (3-4, 4.96)

GAME: 58 of 137 - Home Game: 29 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY MORE-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.tv - Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Thursday, June 12 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Beverage Belt Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults will receive a Trash Pandas Beverage Belt presented by Local IQ.

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available throughout the stadium for fans 21 and older during the entire game. In a nod to the past, the Trash Pandas will don their throwback pinstripe jerseys every Throwback Thursday.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue their longest homestand of the 2025 season tonight with game three of a six-game series against the Miami Marlins' affiliate Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

FONTENELLE DELIVERS 10TH INNING WALK-OFF WIN ON WEDNESDAY: The Trash Pandas grabbed a thrilling 5-4 walk-off victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday, driven by Cole Fontenelle's RBI single in the 10th inning. After falling behind 2-0, the Pandas rallied with a two-run homer from Oscar Colás to tie the game. They took a brief lead before the Blue Wahoos equalized in the eighth. Stellar pitching from Walbert Ureña, who logged his third-straight quality start, and Jared Southard supported the win, with Southard earning his second win of the season. Colás finished the game with three hits and three RBIs, while Sam Brow n also contributed with multiple hits.

ANOTHER WALK-OFF AT TOYOTA FIELD: Last night's walk-off single in the 10th inning by Cole Fontenelle was the second of the season for the Trash Pandas. This was the first walk-off since Denzer Guzman hit a walk-off homer in the ninth inning on April 5 against Chattanooga. Overall, it marked the 24th walk-off victory for the Trash Pandas at Toyota Field.

SWEET HOME ALABAMA: The Trash Pandas are in the midst of a 13-game homestand and are currently in a stretch of 34 consecutive games played in the state of Alabama. This stretch began on May 27 and will continue through July 3. During this time, the Pandas will play six road games in Birmingham from June 3 to June 8, six games in Montgomery from June 24 to June 29, and 22 home games at Toyota Field against teams from Biloxi, Pensacola, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.

ROCKET ARMS STEADYING THE SHIP: Since May 26, the Trash Pandas are 8-6 and have posted a 2.68 ERA, which ranks second in the Southern League, fourth in Double-A, and eighth among all full season Minor League teams. During the 4-2 series win over the Shuckers at Toyota Field, May 27-June 1, the pitching staff posted a 1.98 ERA, plus struck out 50 to only 16 walks and had the second-best WHIP in Double-A baseball, 0.88.

UREÑA-BLE TO TOUCH HIM: RHP Walbert Ureña has delivered three-straight quality starts going back to May 29, including a seven-inning complete game in game one of a doubleheader against Biloxi. The Trash Pandas are 3-0 in those games, and he's won two of them, going 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA (4 ER/20 IP). The 21-year-old has shown steady improvement this season after posting a 7.36 ERA in April; he had a 3.21 ERA in May and has a 2.08 ERA so far in June. He ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-1st, 12) and innings pitched (3rd, 59.1).

19 AND "RADA-CAL": CF Nelson Rada, the youngest player in the Southern League at 19 years and 8 months, leads the Southern League, and is 2nd in Double-A with 27 stolen bases this season, including 19 in May. Rada ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (1st, 27), OBP (2nd, .400), batting average (4th, .286), walks (5th, 34), and hits (T-7th, 54).

ON-BASE STREAK ... Rada reached base safely in 16-straight games from May 21 to June 7 ... During the streak, he hit .364 (20-for-55), with six runs, 10 steals, 10 walks, and a .470 OBP ... He's been on base in 25 of 28 games since May 10, batting .323 (32-for-99), with a .432 OBP.

STREAKS THIS SEASON ... (9-game hit streak, 5/21-30), (10-game on-base streak, 5/8-18), (16-game on-base streak, 5/21-6/7).

MULTI-HIT GAMES ... Rada has recorded a team-best 16 multi-hit games, including four three-hit games.

SOUTHARD RISING: Trash Pandas reliever Jared Southard made his 21st appearance on Wednesday night and recorded his second win. The right-hander out of Texas has allowed only one baserunner over his last seven outings, and 9.2 innings pitched, no walks, and 14 strikeouts.

THE "GUZ" IS LOOSE: The 21-year-old has four doubles over his last 13 games, and he now ranks among the Southern League leaders in doubles (T-4th, 12), RBIs (T-8th, 29), and extra-base hits (T-7th, 18).

PUTTING THE HURT ON 'EM: Starter Joel Hurtado leads the club with six quality starts and leads the Southern League with 61.2 innings pitched. He also ranks among the Southern League leaders in starts (T-5th, 11), wins (T-4th, 5), ERA (8th, 3.06), and, WHIP (8th, 1.23).

TOPPING THE LEAGUE IN ATTENDANCE: The Trash Pandas have led the Southern League in attendance in each of the team's first four seasons, and there are no signs of it slowing down. Despite two brand new ballparks, Rocket City leads the league by averaging 4,341 fans per game.

BIG OL' BBQ WEEKEND COMING UP: The Trash Pandas are celebrating Alabama's rich BBQ history this weekend with two unique identities. On Friday, the Bama Butts will take the field to honor Alabama BBQ, specifically focusing on pork. Fans can participate in a "Best Pork Butt" sampling and a People's Choice Contest, where they can taste and vote for their favorite BBQ. A limited number of BBQ sampling ticket packages will be available. The winning restaurant will receive $1,500 and the title of the best Butts connoisseur in Alabama.

On Saturday, the Alabama White Sauce will take the field to celebrate the state's signature condiment, which originated in 1925. Another sampling contest will take place, with a prize of $1,500 for the best White Sauce.







