Vargas Leads Shuckers to Comeback Win over Lookouts, Magic Number Drops to 4

June 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Jheremy Vargas

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Jheremy Vargas provided the game-tying and go-ahead RBI singles in a 6-5 win for the Biloxi Shuckers (36-24) over the Chattanooga Lookouts (30-26) in 10 innings at AT&T Field on Thursday night. The win drops the Shuckers' magic number to four to clinch the South Division with nine games remaining in the first half.

The Lookouts struck in the first with a bases-loaded RBI walk from Jay Allen II and an RBI groundout from Cade Hunter, making it 2-0. The Shuckers then struck back with an RBI double from Brock Wilken in the fourth, making it 2-1. In the fifth, Luke Adams pounced on a curveball, sending it 379 feet to left for a two-run home run, making it 3-2. The home run, his 10th of the season, extended his on-base streak to 33 consecutive games, two shy of Tyler Black's franchise record.

Matthew Wood then lifted a double to right-center in the sixth, driving in Cooper Pratt and making it 4-2. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Ruben Ibarra lifted the Lookouts back into the lead at 5-4 with a three-run, 417-foot home run off the scoreboard in left. Jheremy Vargas tied the game at five in the eighth with an RBI single to center and made it 6-5 in the 10th with an RBI single into short right.

Will Childers (3-1) earned the win after a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts while Brooks Crawford (1-3) took the loss. Kaleb Bowman worked around two hit batters and helped complete a 1-2-3 double play in the bottom of the 10th with the bases loaded, earning his third save of the year. Tyler Bryant also starred out of the bullpen for the Shuckers, striking out three over a scoreless seventh inning.

At the plate, Brock Wilken (3-for-5), Matthew Wood (3-for-5) and Jheremy Vargas (2-for-2) all recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. The Shuckers also went 7-for-18 with runners in scoring position and recorded four stolen bases.

The series continues on Friday with first pitch at 6:15 p.m. Coleman Crow (3-0, 2.43) is slated to start for the Shuckers while José Acuña (5-4, 2.52) is scheduled to start for the Lookouts. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:55 p.m.

