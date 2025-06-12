Davitt Leads Way, Barrera Walks It off in 12-Inning Win over Barons

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Natalie Buchanan) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Duncan Davitt(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

MONTGOMERY, AL - In the bottom of the 12th, Tres Barrera hopped a ball off the backside of the mound and into center field to send the Montgomery Biscuits (31-29) to a 2-1 win over the Birmingham Barons (32-27) on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Barrera provided a key defensive play and recorded both RBI in the win. In the 11th, Barrera picked off the runner at third base to keep a run off the board.

Duncan Davitt led the way with a career-high eight scoreless innings. The right-hander used just 87 pitches, allowing three hits and no walks with three strikeouts. Davitt never faced more than one baserunner in an inning. He lowered to a 2.86 ERA over 67 innings in 12 starts.

Neither club scored over the first nine innings. The Birmingham pitching staff combined to strike out 18 batters. Jack Hartman pitched a scoreless ninth inning behind Davitt.

Each club scored a run in the 10th to make it 1-1. Barrera singled through the right side the tie the game, before back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning. Hunter Stovall and Kevin Boles were ejected during the final two at-bats of the inning. Barrera picked off a runner at third base in the 11th to set up another opportunity. The Biscuits loaded the bases with one out, but back-to-back strikeouts again ended the frame.

After Jonny Cuevas picked off the runner at second base in the 12th, Barrera came through with the hit to finish the game at 2-1.

The fourth game of the home series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Owen Wild will make the start for Montgomery while Riley Gowens is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

