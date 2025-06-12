Blankenhorn Returns from Injured List, Ketchup Placed on Development List

June 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - On Thursday, the Angels made the following roster moves that affected the Trash Pandas. Outfielder Travis Blankenhorn has returned from his rehab assignment with the ACL Angels and was reinstated from Rocket City's 7-day Injured List. Also, outfielder Caleb Ketchup has been placed on the Development List.

Blankenhorn, 29, was placed on the 7-day injured list on May 10 and subsequently assigned to the ACL Angels for rehabilitation on June 2. During his time there, he played in eight games, hitting one home run, recording four RBIs, drawing three walks, and achieving a .613 OPS. Before his injury, Blankenhorn appeared in 17 games with the Pandas, accumulating 70 plate appearances with a slash line of .145/.243/.210, which included four extra-base hits.

Initially drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 3rd round in 2015, Blankenhorn made his MLB debut with Minnesota on September 15, 2020. He has played for the Twins, Mets, and Nationals during his career and has established himself as a powerful left-handed hitter in the minors. Notably, after an impressive 2023 Triple-A season in which he batted .262/.360/.517 with 23 home runs for Rochester, he surpassed his career high by hitting 24 homers in 2024. This achievement ranked him second in the International League and secured his place in Red Wings history.

Ketchup, 23, has struggled this season, batting .136 over 38 games for the Trash Pandas after joining from High-A Tri-City on April 15. Last year, he led the Angels' farm system and ranked tied for third in minor league baseball with 65 stolen bases. The Angels drafted Ketchup in the 15th round in 2023 out of Lipscomb University in Tennessee.

The Trash Pandas continue the first leg of a two-week homestand on Thursday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. Game two of a six-game series against Pensacola is scheduled for 6:35 pm with left-hander Mitch Farris (0-3, 4.25) starting for the Trash Pandas against Pensacola right-hander Evan Fitterer (3-4, 4.96).

The series against Pensacola features a BBQ Weekend on June 13 and 14. On both nights, the Trash Pandas will wear alternate identity uniforms, with the Bama Butts on the 13th and the Alabama White Sauce on the 14th. Fireworks will follow the games each night. The homestand continues next week with the Chattanooga Lookouts in town for seven games in six days, June 17-22.

