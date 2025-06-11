Harper Spins Gem in Relief to Back Clingstones' Explosive Offensive Night

Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (24-30) ripped the series opener out of the Knoxville Smokies' (26-31) paws with a 7-6 win at Synovus Park on Tuesday night. The two teams scored 11 runs in the opening two frames and the Clingstones were able to keep their lead due to four shutout innings of relief from Landon Harper.

Decisive Plays: Knoxville opened up the scoring in the top of the first with a three-run double by Parker Chavers. The Smokies extended their lead to 5-0 with a pair of RBI singles in the following frame. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. stepped into the box with the bases loaded and two outs and delivered a 2-run base knock to open the scoring for the Clingstones. Cal Conley would follow suit, cashing in another run with a base hit. Ethan Workinger's number was dialed once again, and he answered with a bases-clearing 3-run double to cap off a six-run inning for the home team. In the home half of the third, Adam Zebrowski plated the final run for the Clingstones with an RBI single of his own. Pedro Ramirez answered back in the top of the fourth inning with a home run (3) to make the score 7-6. Harper took the rubber for Columbus to start the sixth inning and made quick work of each Smokie he faced to record the first 4-inning save (2) in team history.

Key Contributors: Workinger (1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI), Drew Compton (1-for-3, 2 R), and E.J. Exposito (2-for-3 in Double-A debut) were pivotal in Columbus' 6-run inning. Harper (4.0 IP, 7 Ks, 2 H, 0 R) slammed the door on the Smokies and earned his second save of the season.

Noteworthy: Harper became the first Clingstone to notch a 4-inning save. Exposito made his Double-A debut, recording two base knocks and drawing a walk. The six-run second inning set a new club high, passing a previous best of four runs in an inning achieved eight times.

Next Game (Wednesday, June 11): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Lucas Braun (3-2, 4.50 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Christian Kachmar (2-4, 4.19 ERA) for Knoxville.







