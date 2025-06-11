Shuckers Reinstate Murray from IL, Woessner Transferred to Wisconsin
June 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF Ethan Murray has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List and RHP Tyler Woessner has been transferred to High-A Wisconsin. The active roster stands at 28 players.
Murray, who was placed on the Injured List on May 15, owns a .266/.359/.481 slash line with an .840 OPS across 25 games with the Shuckers this season.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
Southern League Stories from June 11, 2025
- Shuckers Reinstate Murray from IL, Woessner Transferred to Wisconsin - Biloxi Shuckers
- Game Info: Wednesday, June 11 vs. Pensacola: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Murphy Throws a 7-Inning Gem in Barons 12-3 Win over the Biscuits - Birmingham Barons
- Harper Spins Gem in Relief to Back Clingstones' Explosive Offensive Night - Columbus Clingstones
- Montgomery Falls to Birmingham in Series Opener - Montgomery Biscuits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- Shuckers Reinstate Murray from IL, Woessner Transferred to Wisconsin
- Shuckers Fall to Lookouts as Warren Is Crowned New Home Run King
- Hall, Middendorf Transferred to Shuckers from Triple-A Nashville
- Adams, Crow Sweep Southern League Weekly Honors
- Wilken's Grand Slam Leads Shuckers to 6-4 Win, Six-Game Division Lead