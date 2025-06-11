Shuckers Reinstate Murray from IL, Woessner Transferred to Wisconsin

June 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF Ethan Murray has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List and RHP Tyler Woessner has been transferred to High-A Wisconsin. The active roster stands at 28 players.

Murray, who was placed on the Injured List on May 15, owns a .266/.359/.481 slash line with an .840 OPS across 25 games with the Shuckers this season.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.