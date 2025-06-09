Palisch Shines in 4th Win against Trash Pandas

June 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Jake Palisch goes six strong innings as the Birmingham Barons win 3-2 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 2,620 at Regions Field on Sunday afternoon. Jake Palisch started the season in the bullpen but has transitioned into a starter for the Barons, where he has dominated in his new role.

Palisch (4-1, 0.77) pitched six innings, giving up eight hits, two runs, no earned runs, and no walks with a strikeout. Palisch has made six starts, posting a 2-1 record with a 0.55 ERA. He was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week and Month earlier this season and is making another case for it this month. Andrew Dalquist pitched a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts and a ground ball. Dalquist lowered his ERA to 0.94 on the season. Dalton Roach got his first save of the season, going two innings with five strikeouts of the six batters that he faced.

The Barons scored first in the game in the bottom of the first inning. William Bergolla singled, then Ryan Galanie hit into a fielder's choice. Jacob Gonzalez singled to center field, and DJ Gladney doubled to left field, scoring Galanie. The Barons took the 1-0 lead. The next batter, Caden Connor, hit a ball to the shortstop, and a fielding error gave Connor the base and scored Gonzalez on the play, and the Barons led 2-1.

In the top of the second inning, Joe Redfield singled on a diving play by Galanie, but a throwing error gave Oscar Colás home, and the Trash Pandas cut the Barons' lead to 2-1. In the top of the third inning, Evan Edwards singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Mac McCroskey to tie the game at 2-2. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Calvin Harris singled to start the inning. With two outs, Bergolla triples down the right field line, scoring Harris, and the Barons took the 3-2 lead. Baron's pitching just dominated the rest of the game.

The Barons pounded out nine hits in the win. Bergolla and Gonzalez had two hits apiece. Gladney had a double and an RBI. With the win, the Barons tied the series at 3-3 and will travel to Montgomery to face the Biscuits on Tuesday.







