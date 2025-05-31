Barons Get 2-1 Win over the Smokies in Extra Innings

In the second game of a doubleheader, the Birmingham Barons won 2-1 in extra innings before 6,343 at Covenant Health Park on Saturday night. The Barons dropped Game 1 1-0 to the Smokies, but came back to win the nightcap.

Relief pitcher Jordan Mikel made a spot start from the bullpen and pitched 3.0 solid innings, only giving up three hits, one earned run, and one walk with three strikeouts. The Barons' bullpen was the difference in this win as they pitched scoreless in the final five innings. Tyler Davis pitched 2.0 innings, only giving up three walks with four strikeouts. Zach Franklin (1-0, 2.11) gets the win, going 2.0 innings, giving up only two hits with three strikeouts. Garrett Schoenle pitched the last inning and got two strikeouts and converted his second save of the season.

The Smokies' only run came in the bottom of the first inning when Corey Joyce doubled to left field, scoring Pedro Ramirez, and the Smokies took the early lead. The Barons tied the game at 1-1 when Jacob Burke grounded out to shortstop, scoring Jacob Gonzalez, who started the inning with a double to center field.

Both teams had chances to score during the game before it went into extra innings, but came up empty. In the top of the eighth inning, Rikuu Nishida scored on a William Begolla double. With the run, the Barons led 2-1. To start the extra inning and with a Smokies runner at second base, Shoenle got the first two batters on strikeouts, and the last out of the game was a fly ball to Matthews at third base.

For the Barons, Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the road win.







