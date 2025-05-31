Late Chattanooga Rally Puts Away Columbus in 7-1 Loss as Losing Skid Continues

May 31, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - Blake Burkhalter, the Atlanta Braves' No. 14 prospect, struck out eight for the Columbus Clingstones (21-25), but a five-run sixth inning by the Chattanooga Lookouts (24-22) proved decisive in a 7-1 loss on Saturday night at AT&T Field.

Decisive Plays: After two scoreless frames began the game, Chattanooga opened the scoring with an RBI single from Sal Stewart in the third inning. Leading 2-0 in the sixth inning, the Lookouts plated five runs with a pair of two-run singles from Jay Allen II and Hector Rodriguez. Columbus got on the board with an RBI single from Chandler Seagle in the seventh.

Key Contributors: Burkhalter (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO) kept Columbus in it early while Seagle (1-for-4, RBI) delivered the first Clingstones' run of the night. For Chattanooga, Chase Burns (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO) dominated and set the stage for multi-RBI games for Rodriguez and Allen II.

Noteworthy: The RBI single for Seagle snapped a 33-inning scoreless drought for the Columbus offense. The eight strikeouts for Burkhalter ties for the second-most he has posted this season. Columbus has dropped its last 14 weekend contests.

Next Game (Sunday, June 1): Columbus at Chattanooga, 2:15 pm ET at AT&T Field. Radio Broadcast: 7:00 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP JR Ritchie (0-1, 3.48 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Jose Acuna (5-2, 1.66 ERA) for Chattanooga.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 10): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







